Food truck vendors, supporters converge on City Hall to oppose proposed ordinance

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Food truck operators in Louisville say their livelihoods are at stake if they’re not allowed to park at meters.
But Metro Council members who support a new ordinance say they’re just trying to be proactive.
Vendors and their supporters packed Metro Council chambers on Tuesday to voice their opposition to the ordinance.
It’s common for many vendors to reserve meter spots from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. costing about $17 per day. From July 2017 through June of this year, PARC made about $50,000 from those vendors.
But the proposed ordinance would create zones where the food trucks or any other vendors can sell. The zones are not outlined, and that worries the vendors who say their clients have limited lunch breaks.
Food truck owners said Tuesday that the ordinance would be devastating for their bottom line
“If they have to walk an extra five minutes to a zone that’s down the block, that’s not going to work,” vendor Charles Downes said.
But owners of some other nearby businesses say the trucks negatively impact their brick-and-mortar businesses. One owner, Marshall Grissom, said PARC sometimes doesn’t remove the blue bags from the meters quickly enough.
“Whether (we’re) a local tourist coming downtown or from the city, if we see a bag on the meter, we are not going to stop traffic to read the fine print, we are going to move on to the next spot,” he said.
The city has been soliciting opinions from the public. Anyone can do that until Friday by clicking here.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.