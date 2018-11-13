FORECAST: Dry afternoon ahead but staying cold!

ALERTS: Slick roads possible pre-dawn Thursday with wintry weather.
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Many saw their first light grassy accumulation of snow this morning with the roads remaining wet. We will get a break for the rest of the day into daytime Wednesday.
The clouds will likely keep us chilly tonight but will actually help us from getting really cold tonight if they can linger.
Our next system moves in Wednesday late evening/overnight. This will be a tricky one as we will likely see just about every precipitation type there is at different times, for different locations. Overall, the potential is there for wintry weather in the pre-dawn hours Thursday that should transition to a cold rain as the morning unfolds before ending as brief snow Thursday night. This is one where a slight shift in the track and/or change in temperatures can lead to other outcomes. It will be very important to monitor future forecasts as we narrow down the specifics on this one.
FORECAST
THIS AFTERNOON: Drizzle/flurries ending. (10%). TEMPS: Steady in the 30s.
TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy with some clearing north. LOW: 30°
WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy and cool. HIGH: 42°
WEDNESDAY NIGHT/THURSDAY: Mix of rain/sleet/freezing/rain and snow changing to rain. (80%). TEMPS: 32° rising to 39°
