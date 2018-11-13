FORECAST: Dry afternoon ahead but staying cold!

Our next system moves in Wednesday late evening/overnight. This will be a tricky one as we will likely see just about every precipitation type there is at different times, for different locations. Overall, the potential is there for wintry weather in the pre-dawn hours Thursday that should transition to a cold rain as the morning unfolds before ending as brief snow Thursday night. This is one where a slight shift in the track and/or change in temperatures can lead to other outcomes. It will be very important to monitor future forecasts as we narrow down the specifics on this one.