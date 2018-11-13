FORECAST: Morning wintry mix; calmer, cold tonight

ALERTS Rain/mix/light snow this morning Wintry mix to rain late Wednesday into Thursday
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Light rain continues to fall across WAVE Country this morning with some snow mixing in. We are keeping an eye on some snow off to our west this morning that will try to advance into our southern Indiana counties before sunrise.
Drier air is trying to weasel its way into the area and that will gradually help to shut off the precipitation this morning. However, with temperatures continuing to fall, light snow may fall across southern Indiana before everything ends.
South of Louisville, the rain looks to transition to a band of snow towards sunrise before everything moves out.
Slick spots are possible in southern Indiana, especially on elevated surfaces like bridges, ramps and highway overpasses.
Temperatures look to be just warm enough in Kentucky to minimize impacts with that snow band; a quick dusting is possible on elevated surfaces. By midday, we'll be left with cloudy skies and temperatures will hover in the upper 30s throughout the day.
Some clouds clear out tonight as temperatures plop back down into the 20s.
Wednesday begins with some sunshine but clouds roll back in for the second half of the day. A low slides by late Wednesday into Thursday bringing first a wintry mix which will transition to rain then potentially end as snow late Thursday. The track of this low will have a big impact on potential totals.
FORECAST
TODAY: AM wintry mix/snow (60%); Cloudy; HIGH: 39°
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy; Cold; LOW: 24°
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny; HIGH: 42°
