Grayson County teacher, coach passes away

GRAYSON COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A Grayson County teacher and coach has passed away unexpectedly.
William S. McDonald, a special education instructor and assistant girls basketball coach at GCHS passed away on Saturday at 41.
He graduated from Kentucky Wesleyan College and was a member of the Panthers’ 1999 basketball squad that won the Div. II National Championship. In the title game, played against Metropolitan State, McDonald scored 10 points in 20 minutes of play.
McDonald began teaching at GCHS this school year.
“In the very short time Will was part of our GCHS family, he had made an impact,” GCHS Principal Josh Baldwin said. “He was dedicated and a hard worker. He was a team player, always more than willing to help in any role.”
McDonald’s passing follows the death of long-time Grayson County High School math teacher Phyllis Minton. She was killed in late September after her car was struck by a train.
According to his obituary, McDonald leaves behind two daughters.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation is Tuesday after 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Will McDonald Memorial fund for Ashlynn and Carli McDonald at First Kentucky Bank in Greenville. Online condolences can be made here.
