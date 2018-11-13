6 homicides in 12 days; November homicides already double October

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A sudden upturn in violence resulted in six homicides in the first 12 days of November, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department’s statistics. That is double the total from the entire month of October.
The number of homicides is down from recent record-setting years, but 2018 is still on pace to be one of the deadliest this decade.
Finding a quick end to the four year-long spike in Louisville violence appears to remain out of reach.
“There’s no predictability on these things unfortunately,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. “We had a slow month last month relatively speaking. One homicide is too much. Then you run five together almost in a one week pattern.”
Fischer joined University of Louisville and Centerstone announcing a $5 million grant for treatment of families exposed to violence. He said the lack of economic opportunity is a driving factor.
“They go to the street and then make money in illegal ways and that leads to the type of violence that might be associated with many of these things,” Fischer said. “So that’s ultimately what’s at the bottom of all this.”
At first glance, the only common thread among the first six homicides of November is that someone died violently.
When it comes to homicides, CLOUT President Reverend Reginald Barnes urges the community to keep talking and asking questions.
“Find out what the underlying issues are, be it economics, be it discipline or what have you,” Barnes said. “All those things sometimes go into play when you’re dealing with homicides in cities.”
