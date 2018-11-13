1 hospitalized following Jeffersonville house fire

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – One person was taken to an area hospital following a house fire in Jeffersonville.
The fire was reported in the 900 block of East Chestnut Street around 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to Jeffersonville Fire Department spokesman Sergeant Justin Ames.
It took 26 firefighters 20 minutes to gain control of the flames.
Ames said the victim was an occupant of the home. The victim’s injuries have not been released.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.