Hummus, gourmet hot dogs & Falls City Beer: New options coming to KFC Yum! Center

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The KFC Yum! Center is switching up its menu.
Centerplate, which operates the arena’s concessions, has announced several new options for fans.
Farmstand Chicken & Burgers will serve Kentucky Proud burgers and grilled chicken sandwiches. The beef is from Kentucky Cattlemen and the chicken is from Pilgrim’s Pride in Mayfield. Farmstand will have four locations throughout the arena.
“Haute Dog” will serve up gourmet hot dogs at three locations on both concourses.
A Grab N Go location opens Nov. 27 near Section 108, where fans can pick up a quick drink or snack. Options including Sabra Hummus and Guacamole, candy and gluten-free choices. A Deli and Healthy Fare Cart near section 109 will offer deli sandwiches, salad and fruit.
Value meals will be available during University of Louisville games. Fans can choose from a hot dog, hamburger, chicken tenders or pizza paired with a side and drink.
“As the KFC Yum! Center continues to evolve and be responsive to fans' needs, we are excited to offer these new concepts as the busy basketball and concert season begins,” KFC Yum! Center General Manager Eric Granger said.
A Falls City Beer garden will open in December on the Main Concourse, near Section 104.
A replica of the Jim Beam House in Bardstown will be unveiled Nov. 27 in Section 108, serving up Jim Beam products. A former merchandise location in Section 110 has been transformed into a Maker’s Mark bar, as part of the partnership with Jim Beam.
By January, all plastic straws will be eliminated from the arena. They’ll be replaced with paper straws that are biodegradable and compostable.
New credit card machines have been installed to help cut down on wait times. The machines also accept Apple Pay.
