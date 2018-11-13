Late, but not forgotten: A memorial for Louisville’s first female African American police officer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - She made history and paved the way for thousands of women. Yet, it seemed like the first female African American Louisville police officer had been forgotten.
For decades Bertha Whedbee's final resting place remained unmarked except for a single flag noting where she and her husband were laid to rest. But when a group of retired LMPD officers heard her story, they decided something needed to be done and formed a committee.
In June, WAVE 3 News obtained records never publicized before, including a copy of her oath with the department, which bears a prominent scratch that would change Louisville history. The "man" in policeman was crossed out and replaced with police "woman."
The oath, pictures and a summary of Whebee were found in the collection of police artifacts put together by Mort Childress, a retired Louisville Police Department captain who was featured on WAVE 3 News in 2015. He passed away in 2017. His late wife, was proud to let WAVE 3 News borrow a book written by Childress describing some of the hardships Whedbee had faced. For example, she not allowed to arrest white people.
Since last summer, the committee set off on a campaign to raise money to give Whedbee and her husband a proper burial site. They gained support from those currently holding a badge and the community.
It wasn't long before their goal was met. Tuesday, they unveiled a monument at the Louisville Cemetery.
“Because of her I am,” retired LMPD officer Yvette Gentry said. “I retired from the police department almost five years ago, and black females only made up about 1 percent of that police agency.”
She was the first African American female officer in Louisville, appointed in March 1922. She lived in a house, which still stands, on Chestnut Street.
Gentry said she thought about what it must have been like for Whedbee to work as an officer in that environment.
“It is an emotional time for me,” Gentry said. “I am grateful for her.”
Retired officer Chuck Cooper was emotional over the outpouring of support on Tuesday.
“To me it was the same as if it were one my family members who had contributed wonderfully to this city like she did, was lying in an unmarked grave with no recognition,” he said. “I love it when we find out that there was a true hero in our history and we can give them the proper recognition.”
LMPD Commander of Community Services Major Andrea Brown called Whedbee a trailblazer.
“She led the way for a lot of us to be here today,” Brown said.
Brown believes Whedbee set an example for young people doubting whether they can meet their goals.
“At times when you don’t know your history and where you come from, it’s hard to see where you can go,” Brown said.
Whedbee married Dr. Ellis Whedbee, who now rests next to her on at that unmarked plot of land. He had made major contributions to Louisville as well.
Dr. Whedbee helped establish the Louisville Red Cross Hospital, which served African Americans during a segregated Louisville. His name is now on a historic marker in front of the building at Shelby Street.
Whedbee will also be a part of the Louisville Metropolitan Public Safety Museum which is currently in the works.
