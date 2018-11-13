Little Steven: Born to Inspire

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - He co-produced one of the biggest albums in rock n’ roll history, Born to Run, but now he wants the history of music to inspire young kids.
Little Steven Van Zandt spent years touring with the E-Street Band for Bruce Springsteen. Now he hosts a popular radio show called Little Steven’s Underground Garage. But his passion for kids has him hitting the road again.
Ten years ago, Little Steven noticed music fading from the curriculum in schools. Science, technology, engineering and math had crowded the arts to the back of the stage. That inspired Van Zandt to create the Teacher Solidarity Tour.
Teachers from all over WAVE Country got in free for the workshop at the Louisville Palace and free concert at the Mercury Ballroom on Monday night.
Teachers of all subjects joined for discussions to come up with ideas to get students engaged. It’s music to the ears of many kids.
“When we say what’s your favorite artist, there is no wrong answer,” Van Zandt told WAVE 3 News. “We’re the only country in the world that thinks art is a luxury. It’s not. It’s an essential part of the quality of life.”
Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul preached with their songs and their workshop. Van Zandt believes that if a student is excited about one teacher or one class, they will be excited about going to school.
The man who wrote songs for artists from Jackson Browne, Pearl Jam and Nancy Sinatra is now more concerned about writing the next chapter of music education across America.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.