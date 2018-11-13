LMPD officer involved in traffic crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An LMPD officer was involved in a car accident with another vehicle, WAVE 3 News has learned.
Few details were immediately available, but MetroSafe confirmed the crash happened near the intersection of 15th and Oak streets just before 2:30 p.m.
The officer is said to be OK, but the person in the other vehicle was injured. It’s not clear how seriously that person’s injuries are, or whether he or she will be taken to a hospital.
This story will be updated.
