Mack speaks before Tuesday night game against Southern

“I know that Sean, obviously as a player was a great competitor and nothing has changed in that regard when he’s coaching,” Mack said. "His team at Morehead a couple years ago was really big, they played really hard. Although this is his first year and he’s only been there a few months, he’s got a big team, they play really hard, really physical, they try to pack the lane. I’ve got a lot of respect for Sean. I know he went through some stuff at Morehead State, and, like all of us hopefully learned from your experience and give him a second chance at coaching and makes the most of it.”