Man shot inside pickup near school identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man who was shot and killed in a pickup truck near an elementary school has been identified.
Michael Brown, 62, was pronounced dead in the 5100 block of Garden Green Way at 1:38 p.m. Monday, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Anthony Wight.
Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said investigators don’t know the relationship between the shooter and the victim.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
