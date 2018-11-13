New direct flight from ‘bourbon capital of the world to Bourbon Street’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A new route will take people the Derby City to the Big Easy.
Allegiant announced nonstop flights from Louisville International Airport to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport will be offered on Sundays and Thursdays beginning Feb. 28, 2019.
“The addition of New Orleans marks Allegiant's 10th destination from Louisville International Airport,” Louisville Regional Airport Authority executive director Dan Mann was quoted saying in a press release. “We couldn’t be happier to welcome this route connecting the bourbon capital of the world to Bourbon Street.”
The plane used will be a 180 seat Airbus A320.
