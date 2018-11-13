New guidelines state how much exercise people 3+ should get weekly

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - When is the last time you exercised?
The Department of Health and Human Services released new guidelines on exercising, and the biggest change centers around how much physical activity children should get every day.
Kids ages three to five are being encouraged to get at least three hours of active play per day.
Anyone ages six through 17 should get at least an hour of moderate to vigorous activity throughout the day, that includes exercises that increase heart rate like walking or running. Workouts that strengthen muscles and bone development should be done at least three times a week.
Adults should aim for two and a half hours to five hours of moderate exercise a week, or an hour and 15 minutes to two and a half hours of vigorous activity per week.
That includes muscle strengthening at least two times a week.
It’s estimated that 80 percent of adults and teens in the United States don’t get enough exercise.
