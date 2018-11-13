Plan for Topgolf continues to move forward in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Planning, Zoning, and Annexation Committee pushed the decision for Topgolf onto the full Metro Council. Topgolf needs Metro Council to approve a change in zoning to start building at the former Sears location at Oxmoor Center.
During the meeting there was lots of discussion before a vote was taken. Debate centered around the lights, noise, and poles and netting the facility would put up at the site.
Marilyn Parker, (R) Metro Council District 18, sided with the opposition trying to convince the committee to hear more public comment. She also recommended an amendment to the agreement with Topgolf, holding them responsible for removing the netting and poles if the company left Oxmoor Center.
Neither were approved. Parker left the meeting noticeably disappointed.
"I'm hoping that this is important enough to my colleagues will take the time to actually read the record before they vote,” Parker said.
Oxmoor Center General Manager Kendal Merrick says she is happy the process moved forward on Tuesday.
The full Metro Council will hear the issue again and take a final vote on November 29th. Topgolf says it would take at least 18 months to get up and running, though legal action from the opposition has the potential to hinder that timeline.
