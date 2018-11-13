Police looking for man ‘up to no good’ seen on doorbell camera

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department released a video showing a man who appears to be sneaking around a porch in Norton Commons.
A doorbell camera clearly captured the man’s face.
In a social media post on Monday, LMPD said, “you don’t have to be a seasoned detective to see this dude is up to no good.”
The post went on to say the incident was recorded on Saturday morning on Harlequin Street. Viewers can see the man trying the door handle and walking around the porch, stepping over packages, before crouching down and then hurrying off down the steps.
LMPD said they’d “love an opportunity to ask this person why he was trying to door handle.”
Anyone with information on who this person is should call the anonymous police tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.