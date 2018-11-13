Police looking for man ‘up to no good’ seen on doorbell camera

You don’t have to be a seasoned detective to see this dude is up to no good in the Norton Commons neighborhood. We’d love an opportunity to ask this person why he was trying the door handle on this home. He even stepped over the packages on the porch! If you know who this is or have information about this incident early Saturday morning, hit up our tip line at (502) 574-LMPD #LMPD #WeNeedYourHelp #WhoDis #PinkPantherProwlingAround #ShareThisPost