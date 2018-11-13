Relay Division added to 2019 KDF miniMarathon and Marathon races

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Big changes are on the way for Kentucky’s largest road race.
The 2019 Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon and Marathon will feature a new relay division, which means shorter distances for runners.
A team of three to five runners will cover the entire 26.2 mile distance. A team can have as few as three members competing or as many as five.
The relay includes five legs along the marathon route, with distances including two 5Ks, two 10Ks, and one 12.5K.
The entry fee for the marathon team relay is $325. Participants who register before Nov. 17 and use the code TEAMWORK19 will save $25 on registration. Each team member will also receive a special relay decal.
Also new this year, Humana has signed on as the title sponsor, after serving as a race sponsor since 2012.
The 2019 Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon and Marathon takes place on April 27.
