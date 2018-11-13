Seneca High students, staff grieve death of beloved school resource officer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The JCPS community is coping with the death of the school resource officer assigned to Seneca High School.
Deputy Devin Meriwether, 43, was found unconscious in his office shortly after the school day began on Monday.
Meriwether was a Marine Corps veteran and beloved by many students and staff at Seneca.
“It’s a void that’s going to take awhile to fill,” said Principal Kim Morales. “Seeing him in the lobby in the morning, walking through the cafeteria, out on the bus dock in the afternoons, he’s been a consistent figure for our kids in an often inconsistent world.”
Deputy Meriwether was assigned to Seneca High School as the SRO for almost seven years.
Students said he was thought of as family to many.
“Today you heard people saying uncle, brother, dad; he played those roles,” said senior Davon Taylor.
Taylor said the two often joked with each other and spoke minutes before the school day started.
“We were just joking around and I was just like ‘I’m going to fail just so I can see you another year and he was just like ‘Please don’t, don’t fail! I want you out of here!," Taylor said.
By third period, students would find out about Meriwether’s death.
It was an apparent heart attack according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office.
The district’s crisis response team came immediately to provide support.
“He was filled with love, respect and so much kindness,” said sophomore Emily Kleiderman. “He actually cares about them (students), he truly opened up with them and connected with them and would help them do better in school.”
Deputy Meriwether met with the Men of Quality group on Friday. Principal Morales hopes the students will keep his last words of advice in mind as they heal.
“He told them to make good decisions, to go home at night to their families, to work hard in school and to be the best version of themselves possible and that’s what he would expect from all of us right now,” Morales said.
The school will continue to offer grief counseling and are planning ways to pay tribute to Meriwether.
