SnowTALK! Tuesday Edition

Wednesday night/Thursday: Let me just stress now that anytime you deal with changing temperatures at the ground and aloft with wintry systems...nothing will go as planned. Weather models can only do so much and when comes to the very small details, they are not perfect. Having said that, we can at least get an idea of what the storyline is. In addition, we can apply this to what “normally happens” around here. If you consider all of that, you get the risk for some travel impacts in the pre-dawn hours of Thursday especially.