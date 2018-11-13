TARC highlights new MyTARC partnership program with holiday service to Amazon

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - TARC is highlighting their new Partnership Program by providing free service to work during the holidays for Amazon employees in Jeffersonville through January 15th, 2019.
TARC offers a program that not only provides significant savings to Louisville regional companies and their employees, but delivers a host of other benefits.
“Our new Partnership Program is great for both employers and employees,” TARC executive director J. Barry Barker said in a press release . “Everyone is looking for those extra benefits and perks that make jobs more appealing and provide companies with a reputation of caring for their workforce.”
TARC works with employers and organizations to customize a plan that provides team members unlimited fare-free trips. Additionally, by providing monthly MyTARC unlimited-ride passes for their employees, employers can receive payroll tax deductions.
TARC has several options for businesses and organizations to take advantage of public transportation and invites all regional companies to Get on Board and Save.
Holiday Service to Amazon Effective through Jan. 15, 2019 TARC
Rt. #71 - Jeffersonville - Louisville - New Albany will stop at Amazon, with added arrivals and departures on weekdays and on weekends designed around shift changes. All trips to and from Amazon stop at the Meijer on Allison Lane.
This route will operate from Indiana University Southeast in Floyd County, will cross the river into downtown Louisville, and then head back into Indiana and east to Amazon.
All TARC buses on Rt. #71 are new 40-feet commuter coaches with free Wi-Fi available to passengers.
Amazon employees need an ID to ride fare free.
