UofL soccer earns #4 overall seed in NCAA tournament

Under the guidance of head coach Ken Lolla, who is in his 13th season at the helm, the Cardinals have advanced to the quarterfinal round (elite eight) of the NCAA Championship five times in the last eight years, including each of the last two seasons. Thirteen of Louisville's 18 matches in 2018 were played against NCAA Championship qualifiers with the Cardinals registering a 6-4-3 record in those contests. Louisville was 7-1-2 at home this season and has a 37-12-13 record all-time at Lynn Stadium, now in its fifth season as the team's home facility. The Cardinals enter the 2018 postseason with a 12-4-2 mark all-time in NCAA Championship matches at home, including a 5-2-1 record at Lynn Stadium.