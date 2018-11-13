UPS delivery driver arrested, accused of drinking on job

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man who drives for UPS is charged with DUI after police said he was drunk in the middle of the day while dropping off deliveries for the company.
Police were first alerted to the man’s possible intoxication when he stopped at Middletown Elementary School with a delivery on Monday afternoon.
A staff member at the school called police, saying their UPS driver smelled of alcohol, an arrest report stated. Officers responded to the school, but the UPS driver had left.
Minutes later, police spotted a UPS truck speeding on Old Shelbyville Road and swerving across the center line.
When officers stopped the driver of the truck, police said he initially denied making a delivery to the school. However, according to the arrest report, there was a passenger in the truck that confirmed the school delivery.
Matthew Caskey, 34, failed his field sobriety test and blew a .316, according to his arrest citation.
The officer who pulled him over said Caskey admitted to drinking a half pint of whiskey. Police found a small bottle of whiskey in the man’s vest pocket, along with more small bottles that were empty, an empty half pint of whiskey and a mostly full pint of whiskey in the man’s lunchbox.
Caskey told police he was an alcoholic, going through a divorce and worried about losing his job, his arrest report stated. Officers noted he smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech.
A UPS supervisor was called by police and provided another driver to finish the man’s route.
Caskey is charged with DUI, first offense, and careless driving. He’s due in court on Tuesday.
UPS made the following statement Monday night:
