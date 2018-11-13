WAVE 3 News Editorial - November 13, 2018: Soccer Success

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Lost in the turbulence of a football coaching change and the ensuing coaching search at the University of Louisville was an impressive first Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title by the UofL men’s soccer team.
The Cards beat three ranked teams to clinch it, including Wake Forest, the No. 1 seed in the just-announced NCAA Tournament bracket. Coach Ken Lolla has led the Cards to a third straight top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Soccer and success seem synonymous around here. Indiana University won the Big Ten Conference championship and is the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The University of Kentucky won the Conference USA Conference championship and is the No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
At the high school level, St. Xavier won a second straight state title and 14th overall. Sacred Heart won a sixth high school state title and its star player was named Miss Soccer by the Kentucky High School Girls Soccer Coaches Association, one of five Louisville area players named first-team All-State.
And let’s not forget Louisville City FC, which just won a second straight United Soccer League championship. It seems it is time for one of our three area college teams to win the NCAA soccer title next, since Stanford has won the last three.
