Adkins launches governor campaign with pitch to rural voters

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - A veteran Democratic lawmaker in Kentucky has formally launched his campaign for governor.
Rocky Adkins made the announcement on Wednesday in Morehead, Kentucky. The 59-year-old has been in the state House of Representatives since 1987. He was majority floor leader in the state House until 2016, when Republicans won a majority for the first time in nearly 100 years.
Adkins said he can win back rural voters who have been voting for Republicans in recent years.
Kentucky is one of three states that will elect a governor in 2019, along with Louisiana and Mississippi. Republican Gov. Matt Bevin announced in August he will seek a second term.
JCPS boardmember Stephanie Horne is running as lieutenant governor on the Adkins Ticket.
Adkins is the second high-profile Democrat to announce his candidacy. Attorney General Andy Beshear launched his campaign in July.
