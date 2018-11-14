Cards fans supportive following football coaching changes

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two days after UofL announced it had fired football coach Bobby Petrino, nearly 15,000 fans showed up to the KFC Yum! Center to support the basketball team.
Fans Roger Thompson and Tim Holtman, dressed in red and black, said they’ve been Cards fans for more than 30 years.
“I’m a Cards fan from the good, the bad and the ugly,” Thompson said. “We have never shied away from being a Cards fan. We had some bad times, some good times. But we’ll make it. We’ll be back on top.”
Added Holtman: “I’m confident we’ll bounce back.”
UofL athletic director Vince Tyra announced the firing at a candid news conference Sunday afternoon. He also let assistants Ryan Beard, LD Scott and Nick Petrino and director of operations Andy Wagner go.
Thompson and Holtman said they were surprised about the changes with just two more games left in a regular season where the Cards currently sit at 2-8 and 0-7 in the ACC.
“I thought it would be at the end of the season,” Holtman said.
“I think our brightest days are ahead, and you know we loved Coach Petrino when he was here, but it wasn’t showing on the field,” UofL junior Andrew Wiemels said. “I think it’s good we got the change out. It’s time for a change.”
Fans agree they need to stand together and support the players during this time.
“We can’t rush it,” Thompson said. “Fans got to realize, come together with us. Support us, support the Cards. Don’t shy away.”
