Christmas tree delivered for annual Light Up Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The City of Louisville’s Christmas tree is now in place and ready to be decorated for Light Up Lousivlle.
Santa himself was on hand Wednesday morning to oversee the operation, as the tree was cut down, wrapped up and loaded onto a truck to be taken to Jefferson Square.
The tree was donated by Christ Church United Methodist on Brownboro Road.
“We were just so fortunate that it was chosen," said Rev. Thomas Brown, who pastors Christ Church United Methodist. "It’s a great opportunity for us to share our love with the community and our love for Louisville. It’s a real good day for us.”
The tree will be lit up on Light Up Louisville, which takes place on Black Friday.
