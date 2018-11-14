Dr. Greg Postel pursuing fellowship

Other individuals have been named to lead day-to-day operations and long-term initiatives on the Health Sciences Center campus, according to Bendapudi. School of Medicine Dean Dr. Toni Ganzel will lead the academic mission, which includes teaching, research centers, community engagement, along with day-to-day operations. UofL Physicians Board Chair Dr. Kelly McMasters will work alongside President Bendapudi to coordinate all executive initiatives involving clinical care and HSC campus strategy.