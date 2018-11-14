Dr. Greg Postel pursuing fellowship

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Former Interim University of Louisville President Doctor Greg Postel is temporarily out of day-to-day management at UofL Heath.
University President Neeli Bendapudi made the announcement on Wednesday.
The letter said Postel will be pursing a fellowship designed to “study care delivery models in academic medical centers across the country” for the rest of the academic year.
Other individuals have been named to lead day-to-day operations and long-term initiatives on the Health Sciences Center campus, according to Bendapudi. School of Medicine Dean Dr. Toni Ganzel will lead the academic mission, which includes teaching, research centers, community engagement, along with day-to-day operations. UofL Physicians Board Chair Dr. Kelly McMasters will work alongside President Bendapudi to coordinate all executive initiatives involving clinical care and HSC campus strategy.
The changes in leadership are effective immediately, according to Bendapudi.
Postel remains executive vice president for health affairs.
