Family searching for missing Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The family of a missing Louisville man is asking for the public to be on the lookout for him.
Excell Lee Davis Jr., 54, was last seen last week in the Cooper Farms subdivision when he went for groceries.
He’s described as having thick, sandy and wavy hair, with blue eyes. He’s 5′11″ and 280 pounds. Davis was last seen wearing a neone yellow hoodie with a batman logo on the front of it. He has a scar on the left side of his chin. He is driving a red Ford F-150 pickup truck with all black rims. The tailgate is dented on the truck.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Davis Jr. should call LMPD at 502-574-7120 or his family at 502-709-9607.
