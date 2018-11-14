FORECAST: Winter Weather Advisory for WAVE Country

ALERT DAYS: Tonight into Thursday AM (11/14 - 11/15) – slick travel conditions possible, especially in southern IN & northern KY
ALERTS: Snow, sleet and freezing rain may impact travel tonight into early Thursday before transitioning to a cold rain
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It is a cold and cloudy morning across WAVE Country. Temperatures will start the day are in the low to mid-20s with wind chills in the teens.
The clouds will thicken through the day as temperatures rise into the upper 30s to low 40s.
A low drifts towards WAVE Country this evening dragging a wide swath of precipitation with it. After 6 p.m., the precipitation looks to start overtaking the area, gradually pushing north; more of a sleet/snow mix is expected across southern Indiana with more freezing rain in areas south. Through the night, freezing rain will continue to fall across the area; if temperatures stay just a few degrees warmer then mainly rain is expected.
We’ll continue to deal with the wintry mix till early Thursday morning.
Across southern Indiana, ice accumulations will near .10 of an inch with closer to .20 of an inch in Kentucky north of the Parkways.
Slick spots are possible for the Thursday morning commute especially on overpasses, elevated surfaces, and bridges; once again temperatures will be key to how this all evolves.
Dry air will wrap into the low on Thursday effectively shutting off the precipitation. Some light rain and snow showers may linger late Thursday night.
FORECAST
TODAY: Mostly cloudy; HIGH: 40°
TONIGHT: Mix of snow/sleet/freezing rain (100%); LOW: 32°
THURSDAY: Wintry Mix early (80% chance); Light PM rain/snow showers; HIGH: 43°
