Former Campbellsville basketball player identified as KS murder victim

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A former basketball player from Central Kentucky has been identified as the victim in a murder-suicide in eastern Kansas.
Courtney Clifton Bivins, 27, of Kansas City, Missouri, played high school basketball at Lexington Christian Academy and collegiately at Campbellsville University.
Police in Shawnee, Kansas said they asked by Kansas City police to go to a home on Sunday to check for a 'possibly endangered person." Officers found Bivins and Joshua P. Mobley, 34, of Mission, Kansas, dead of gunshot wounds.
Shawnee police say Mobley shot Bivins before turning the gun on himself. According to police, Bivins and Mobley were close friends but were not in a domestic relationship.
Campbellsville University said Bivins, a 2013 graduate, was a nurse and working toward a career as an anesthesiologist. Bivins is in 14th place all-time in Campbellsville's women’s scoring.
