Funeral arrangements announced for SRO found down in school office
Deputy Devin Meriwether
By Makayla Ballman | November 14, 2018 at 3:10 PM EST - Updated November 14 at 3:15 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Jefferson County Sheriff Deputy who died after being found unresponsive in his office at Seneca High School.

According to a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Devin Meriwether suffered a heart attack on November 12. Meriwether was found after someone went to check on him after he had failed to answer radio calls. Deputy Meriwether was rushed to a St. Matthews hospital were efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

Arrangements for Deputy Meriwether are as follows:

Visitation

  • Monday, November 19
  • Southeast Christian Church (Southwest), located at 8301 Saint Andrews Church Road
  • 5 PM to 8 PM
  • 8 PM FOP service

Service

  • Tuesday, November 20
  • Southeast Christian Church (Southwest)
  • 11 AM

Burial

  • Tuesday, November 20
  • Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, located at 2501 North Dixie Highway, Radcliff
  • 1:30 PM

Meriwether is a Marine Corps veteran and father of two sons. His death is considered a line of duty death.

