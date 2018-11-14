Funeral arrangements announced for SRO found down in school office

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Jefferson County Sheriff Deputy who died after being found unresponsive in his office at Seneca High School.
According to a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Devin Meriwether suffered a heart attack on November 12. Meriwether was found after someone went to check on him after he had failed to answer radio calls. Deputy Meriwether was rushed to a St. Matthews hospital were efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.
Arrangements for Deputy Meriwether are as follows:
Visitation
- Monday, November 19
- Southeast Christian Church (Southwest), located at 8301 Saint Andrews Church Road
- 5 PM to 8 PM
- 8 PM FOP service
Service
- Tuesday, November 20
- Southeast Christian Church (Southwest)
- 11 AM
Burial
- Tuesday, November 20
- Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, located at 2501 North Dixie Highway, Radcliff
- 1:30 PM
Meriwether is a Marine Corps veteran and father of two sons. His death is considered a line of duty death.
