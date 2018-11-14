JCPS Behavior Task Force makes recommendations to board

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - JCPS is looking for better ways to help at-risk students and those with behavior issues.
The goal is to increase success for students placed in alternative schools.
Recommendations presented at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting include separating the alternative middle and high school campuses and adding more counselors for students.
“Those are going to be things that we’re really going to have to work to implement because they’re a big change and very important for students' success,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said. “I’m a big believer in student belonging and engagement, so it’s important to us that we provide those opportunities for students.”
Researchers talked with students at Breckenridge Metro High and Minor Daniels Academy to gather input.
Next, the committee will come up with a plan that’ll go up for a vote in December.
