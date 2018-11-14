JCPS looking for bus drivers during job fair

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – An afternoon job fair is hoping to fill openings for Jefferson County Public Schools bus drivers and bus monitors.
JCPS is encouraging people in the community to help “Drive the Future” during the job fair Wednesday, Nov. 14, from 1 to 5 p.m at the C.B. Young Jr. Building, located at 3001 Crittenden Drive.
Those interested will meet the transportation team and learn more about career opportunities. Applications for bus drivers and monitors will be accepted on site. Starting pay for full-time bus drivers is $20.75.
As a member of the JCPS Transportation team, employees are eligible for full health insurance and retirement benefits, paid training, Paid Time Off (PTO) including sick days, personal days and emergency pay, $2.50 per hour pay differential for perfect attendance and advancement opportunities.
No previous experience is required, but JCPS says applicants should enjoy working with children and having a good driving record.
In order to qualify, applicants must be at least 21 years old and have a valid driver's license. Applicants should bring a I-9 identification (birth certificate, or social security card), an official document proving GED, high school diploma or college transcripts, military experience certification (if applicable), business or personal references and a voided check for direct deposit. Applicants must also pay $20 cash or check for a background check.
Online applications are also available, at jcpsdrivethefuture.com.
