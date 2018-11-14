Jeffersonville man pleads guilty to molestation

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (NEWS & TRIBUNE) - A man arrested in connection with a 2016 molestation of a boy in a Jeffersonville park has pleaded guilty to one of his charges.
Michael Weston, 23 at the time of his November 2016 arrest, was initially charged with two level 1 felonies for child molesting, one of which also includes use or threat of deadly force, and a level 2 felony for child molesting.
He was arrested after an investigation by Jeffersonville police into the report of abuse at Bob Hedge Park in 2016. The victim, a boy under 14, told police a man, later identified as Weston, had held him at knifepoint in the park restroom and molested him.
If convicted on all counts, the charges could have carried up to 110 years in prison. Per the plea agreement, entered and accepted in Clark County Circuit Court No. 4 Nov. 5, Weston will be sentenced to 25 years with five on supervised probation for the level 2 felony; the other charges are dismissed. He has a sentencing hearing at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 9.
