Kentucky man on the run after shooting homeowner during break-in

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man was shot several times at his home in Hart County, and police are on the lookout for the gunman.
Jeremy Wheeler is accused of breaking into the victim’s home, then shooting 60-year-old Steven Mansfield as he walked in on the burglary.
It all happened Monday night in Horse Cave.
Neighbors said the two men are related, but investigators haven’t confirmed how they know each other.
Wheeler, 32, of Glasgow, is considered to be armed and dangerous. Police urge anyone who sees him not to confront him, but to call 911 instead.
