KSP investigating missing funds at Bullitt Central High School athletic boosters

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are conducting a detailed forensic analysis into missing money within the Bullitt Central High School Athletic Boosters account.
The missing funds were discovered after at least one of the school teams noticed checks not clearing in August.
Kentucky State Police have not confirmed the dollar amount that’s missing, but it’s believed to be around $20,000.
KSP is conducting a detailed forensic analysis and will
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.