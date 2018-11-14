Police arrest Michael Avenatti on domestic violence allegation

(RNN) – Michael Avenatti, the attorney representing adult film star Stormy Daniels, has reportedly been arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of domestic violence, multiple news outlets reported.
The alleged incident happened Tuesday and Avenatti was arrested Wednesday.
Avenatti has risen to national fame by representing Daniels, who alleges she had an affair with President Donald Trump back in 2006.
He also represents Julie Swetnick, who’s accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct that allegedly occurred decades ago.
And he’s been mulling a 2020 presidential run.
Avenatti remained in police custody Wednesday evening, the Associated Press reported.
