Louisville routs Southern, 104-54

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Ahead of Louisville’s game against Southern, head coach Chris Mack said he wanted to see a team play with more passion and intensity.
On Tuesday night, fans got a glimpse of the fiery Cards with some explosive plays from Jordan Nwora and Darius Perry, and a 50-point win.
“I was happy with our effort tonight," Mack said. "I thought our guys played with a lot more energy all the way throughout.”
Nwora led all scorers with a career-high 20 points, and added seven rebounds. Four of Nwora’s early points came from back-to-back electric breakaway dunks, which extended the Cards first-half leave and helped energize the team and the fans.
Tuesday night’s game saw 65 personal fouls called, 39 of which went against Southern. The Cards shot 31-39 (80-percent) from the charity stripe.
Perry had a big night for the Cards, with 13 points, including a nine-point scoring streak in the second half, capped off by a theatrical layup that got the crowd on its feat.
“I value every one of our players,” Mack said. “They’re working hard to transition to a different coaching staff. They’ve never given us one ounce of defiance. They’ve been awesome. Guys like (graduate forward) Akoy (Agau)—Akoy didn’t play last game, didn’t get in, and then tonight, Steven gets into foul trouble and Akoy goes in there and gets three offensive rebounds and draws a ton of fouls in both halves and did a great job.”
Agau scored his first points for UofL in 1,439 days.
“I actually read that, and told my team, and that told them how old I was,” Akoy said. “So let’s please keep that quiet.”
Louisville next takes on Vermont Friday night at 7 p.m.
