Louisville routs Southern, 104-54

“I value every one of our players,” Mack said. “They’re working hard to transition to a different coaching staff. They’ve never given us one ounce of defiance. They’ve been awesome. Guys like (graduate forward) Akoy (Agau)—Akoy didn’t play last game, didn’t get in, and then tonight, Steven gets into foul trouble and Akoy goes in there and gets three offensive rebounds and draws a ton of fouls in both halves and did a great job.”