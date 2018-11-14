McConnell re-elected as Senate Majority Leader

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was unanimously re-elected by his Senate Republican colleagues to serve as Senate Majority Leader for the 116th Congress on Tuesday.
Following the vote, Majority Leader McConnell released the following statement:
"I am grateful to my colleagues for again placing their trust in me. As Majority Leader, I set the Senate’s schedule and agenda. Therefore, I have and will continue to consistently choose to prioritize legislation and nominations that will directly benefit the Commonwealth of Kentucky. I am proud of our incredible record of achievement. Working with President Trump, we have made the last two years the most productive in moving our country right-of-center since I came to Washington.
“We passed tax reform that put more money in the pockets of hard working Kentuckians and helped people get back to work. We stopped the War on Coal in its tracks. We passed landmark legislation to combat the opioid epidemic. We also began a transformation of the federal judiciary, ended Obamacare’s individual mandate, and provided relief to community financial institutions. After harmful Obama-era cuts to our military, we rebuilt our defense forces and delivered a well-earned pay raise for our servicemembers at Kentucky’s military installations and we delivered improved care to our veterans.
“When the new Congress begins next year, there is more work to be done. I will keep fighting for Kentucky in the Senate, and as Majority Leader, I look forward to many more accomplishments for our state.”
McConnell has served in Senate leadership longer than any other Republican. He’s not been challenged since becoming leader in 2006.
Democrat Chuck Schumer remains the Senate Minority Leader.
