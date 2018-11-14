New bank opens on busy St. Matthews corner

ST. MATTHEWS, KY (WAVE) - Independence Bank is now open in St. Matthews.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Tuesday for the new location at Shelbyville and Westport roads.
The location is named St. Matthews Square, a nod to the city and Saint Matthew, the Patron Saint of Bankers.
Construction began in November 2017.
Independence Bank is modeled after Independence Hall in Philadelphia. It’s topped with a 16,000-pound clock tower.
The lobby features a custom, stained-glass window depicting 25 iconic images in the St. Matthews community.
Some of the panels pay homage to businesses that sat on the same corner, including Gilman’s Pointe Tavern and Bank of St. Matthews.
Construction plans include an area in front of the building dedicated to preserving a time capsule. St. Matthews schools and organizations will contribute to the time capsule, which will be opened in 100 years, and the items inside will be auctioned off to benefit local charities.
Independence Bank operates 25 locations in 14 Kentucky cities.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.