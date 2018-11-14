Salvation Army seeking turkey donations for annual Thanksgiving Day meal

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Thanksgiving is just over a week away and the Salvation Army is asking for help feeding hundreds of people.
On Thursday, November 22, most Americans will sit down to the annual Thanksgiving feast. Their tables will be filled with an assortment of side dishes, vegetables, and cranberry sauce; the entire meal anchored by the traditional turkey. For many, this yearly feast is only possible thanks to the generosity of those in their communities where organizations like the Salvation Army provide the Thanksgiving bounty.
Salvation Army Food Service Manager Richard Dowell tells WAVE 3 News they expect to feed an upwards of 800 people this Thanksgiving, but with uncertainty over whether area food banks will have enough birds to go around, they’ll have to come “out of pocket” to feed the need, an additional expense of nearly $1,500.
The turkeys need to be in the hands of the Salvation Army no later than 4 PM Friday afternoon (Nov. 16). They can be donated directly to the Salvation Army’s MALE Campus at 911 South Brook St. (Breckenridge St. entrance) between 9:00am-4:00pm, Monday through Friday.
But, it’s not only turkeys that’s needed. The kitchen also has a shortage of canned sweet potatoes and other traditional side items.
Needed Items:
**PRIMARY NEED**
(50) 20-pound turkeys
Large cans of sweet potatoes
*SECONDARY NEED*
Dinner rolls
Mac n’ cheese (Boxes)
Stuffing (Boxes)
Desserts
If you’d like more information, call the Center of Hope at (502) 671-4904.
