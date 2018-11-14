Shop local this holiday season and win $1000

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - They want to Keep Louisville Weird, and they want you to spend your holiday dollars locally. Louisville Independent Business Alliance held a all-day summit to allow the 900 members to network with each other and gain tools to make their businesses grow.
LIBA works to remind consumers that when they buy from a local, independent business, they’re not only keeping more dollars circulating locally, they’re also helping to preserve the unique community character of our city. In other words, they are keeping Louisville weird!
This year, shopping local can win you some cash. LIBA’s Buy Local, Win $1000 Holidays Contest is underway now. Just visit LIBA member retailers through January 2 and fill out an entry form.
