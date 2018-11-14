SnowTALK! Wednesday Edition

8pm-4am: This will be the main event. Burst of sleet and snow will continue to move north into southern Indiana with light accumulations possible. Including Louisville. Roads are expected to be just wet for the start of this but that changes after 11pm with colder air pushing areas along/north of I-64 to the freezing mark if not a tad below. Warmer winds aloft allow for anything frozen falling to become rain...freezing on contact, aka freezing rain. This looks to impact elevated objects the most. This would include power-lines, trees, bridges, cars, overpasses, etc. Treated main roads will have the warmer ground in their favor along with the salt. Heavier rates would mean the trucks would have to do several passes to keep it from washing off. Side roads would be more at risk for some ice to form but even there, it looks limited. Driveways and porches run a bigger risk so be careful walking to the car and keep the ice scraper OUT of the car tonight! The best potential for icing would be roughly along the Ohio River and north. Less amounts/duration south. I will caution that the exceptions would be the valleys (like in Meade/Hardin Counties) where cold air may get trapped near freezing a bit longer and therefore a bit more icing.