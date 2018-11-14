Sticky notes spread positivity

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One school is spreading kindness through sticky notes.
Sullivan University's Gardiner Point Residence Hall was covered with posters and sticky notes. Each one has a positive affirmation or inspiring message. The goal is to spread a little sunshine in a world full of negativity.
“It’s an easy way of spreading kindness. It’s something that’s, you know, simple you just pick it up then you hand it over to someone, it can be a stranger, it can be a friend,” Sullivan University Director of Housing & Residence Life Lauren Kelly said.
The sticky note project coincides with national anti-bullying week.
