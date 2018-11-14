Waggener High football coach ‘reassigned’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Waggener High School’s head football coach is off the field and out of the classroom.
Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed to WAVE 3 News that Jordan Johnson has been assigned as a personnel matter is under review. His current assignment focuses on non-instructional duties outside of the school.
The district did not release any further details on the move.
Johnson has coached the Wildcats for four seasons, leading the team to an 8-4 record this season. The Waggener High website lists him as a social studies teacher.
