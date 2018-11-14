Waggener High football coach ‘reassigned’

Waggener High football coach ‘reassigned’
Johnson, the Waggener High football coach, has been reassigned.
By Berry Stockton | November 14, 2018 at 3:02 PM EST - Updated November 14 at 3:02 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Waggener High School’s head football coach is off the field and out of the classroom.

Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed to WAVE 3 News that Jordan Johnson has been assigned as a personnel matter is under review. His current assignment focuses on non-instructional duties outside of the school.

The Wildcats had a 8-4 record during the 2018 football season.
The Wildcats had a 8-4 record during the 2018 football season.

The district did not release any further details on the move.

Johnson has coached the Wildcats for four seasons, leading the team to an 8-4 record this season. The Waggener High website lists him as a social studies teacher.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.