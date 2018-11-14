World War II Medal of Honor recipient enshrined in Kentucky capitol

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Kentucky soldier has become the state's 60th service member to have his name added to the the capitol's Medal of Honor plaque.
Gov. Matt Bevin unveiled the addition on Tuesday in Frankfort.
Garlin Conner, known as Murl to his friends, served on the front lines of 10 campaigns in World War II as a First Lieutenant.
He was wounded seven times in combat, earning four Silver Stars, a Bronze Star, three Purple Hearts and the Distinguished Service Cross, which President Donald Trump upgraded to the Medal of Honor in June.
His widow, Pauline, worked for more than 20 years to get him the recognition.
"The truth is that Murl never wanted the honor," she said. "And he resisted numerous attempts."
She said Conner even resisted a Medal of Honor campaign led by a commanding officer.
Born in 1919 in Southern Kentucky's rural Clinton County, Conner enlisted in the Army in March of 1941, at the age of 21.
"He left home to face an enemy unknown," Bevin said during the ceremony, "saw more countries than he probably ever imagined that he would ever see."
Conner spent two years and four months overseas on a continuous deployment, making four amphibious landings and saving hundreds of lives, as a member of the 3rd Infantry Division, 7th Regiment, 3rd Battalion, K Company.
The regiment fought Germany on several battlefronts during World War II, including North Africa, Italy, and Northwest Europe.
"Children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren, like his own, have been born because people came home," Bevin said.
Conner returned the U.S. to farm and fight for veterans' benefits.
He died in 1998 at the age of 79.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.