ALERT DAY: Morning wintry mix ending; PM Snow showers

ALERT DAYS: Today (11/14-15) slick travel conditions possible, especially untreated and elevated areas
ALERTS: ICE STORM WARNING until noon for Jackson & Jennings Cos., IN and Carroll Co., KY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 6 a.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Due to the freezing rain overnight, 0.1" to 0.25" of ice accumulation has been reported across WAVE Country. Due to this and slightly breezy conditions, there have been numerous power outages.
Slick spots remain a concern this morning on overpasses, bridges, ramps and other elevated surfaces. Beware of limbs falling due to the ice accumulations.
Dry air has begun to work its way in as temperatures slowly rise to above freezing. As we head closer to sunrise the wintry mix will continue to transition to a cold rain before we see a brief break towards midday; our northernmost counties look to deal with the freezing rain a little longer.
Temperatures will remain in the 30s into the afternoon. The upper-level low to our west will continue its march eastward through the day triggering some snow showers and flurries for the afternoon and early evening. Less than an inch of accumulation is possible with these snow showers. This could cause some additional slick spots for the evening commute.
Clouds gradually decrease overnight as temperatures slide back into the 20s and low 30s.
Friday sunshine returns with highs in the 40s.
Clouds increase on Saturday before a quick moving system brings the chance of rain and light snow on Sunday.
FORECAST
TODAY ALERT DAY (until sunrise); Morning wintry mix ending (80%); Afternoon flurries/snow showers (60%); HIGH: 39°
TONIGHT ALERT DAY: Snow Showers/flurries ending; Decreasing clouds; LOW: 30°
FRIDAY: Partly sunny; Warmer; HIGH: 48°
