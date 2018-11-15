Are white flag nights enough to keep homeless population safe?

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - When the temperature drops below 35 degrees, area shelters open their doors to keep people safe from the cold.
Shelter restrictions and capacities are relaxed so that people who need a place to stay aren’t turned away. Some organizations say that’s not enough.
For those who call Louisville’s overpasses and sidewalks home, advocates say their problems go beyond housing.
“We can’t have a one-and-done rule of everyone should be in a shelter or everyone should be in a camp,” said Wendy Manganaro, who does outreach for a program called Fed with Faith. She said some regulations imposed by shelters prevent some from even seeking help.
“For those who are mentally ill who have post-traumatic stress disorder or anything like that, you aren’t going to be comfortable going in such close quarters,” Manganaro said.
A curfew, wake-up calls and sobriety requirements are tough rules for some people to adapt to right away, Manganaro said. She and other advocates have started a discussion to open shelters to accommodate a wider population.
“You need rules and regulations wherever you are just to keep safe, and so everyone knows what to do and where to go and how to get help,” said Nina Moseley, who works with Wayside Christian Mission.
Moseley said the shelter works with people they serve to help better their lives. On nights when the weather is just too cold, expectations are lowered.
“No one gets turned away in this type of weather,” Moseley said. “We want them to come in.”
Councilman Bill Hollander said he supports the idea of shelters maintaining low barriers to enter for those in need. He said white-flag nights are not enough. Hollander says an approach with fewer expectations is needed.
“To go in and say you have to follow all these rules, it’s really difficult for those who have lived outside for a long time,” Manganaro said.
