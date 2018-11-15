1 Bellarmine beats Kentucky Wesleyan 83-57

The 14th year head coach also lauded his team’s rebounding-especially on the offensive end--as BU won the battle of the backboards 27-22. “We missed 28 shots and got seven of those back,” Davenport added.The Knights jumped out to a quick start, draining its first eight shots of the first half and quickly built a double digit lead, extending the margin to as many as 16 in the opening period. The Panthers stayed within striking distance with the help of the three-ball, making six of 16. The first half came to a close with KWC’s Tyler Bezold converting three free throws with no time on the clock to make the score 44-33 at the half.Bellarmine again had quick start in the second period, going on 6-0 run prompting Cooper to call a timeout. While the Panthers stopped the run, the Knights were able to gradually extend the margin to as many as 30 before settling for the 26-point victory.Chivarsky Corbett paced the Knights' offensive attack with 22 points and eight rounds while Tyler Jenkins added eight assists.