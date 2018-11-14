Dress up your front yard with the Hidden Valley Ranch inflatable bottle

By Claudia Seibert | November 14, 2018 at 8:26 AM EST - Updated November 14 at 11:29 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Around this time of year, you see a lot of inflatable Santas and reindeer adorning people’s front lawns.

For those who want to switch it up, Hidden Valley Ranch has released a larger-than-life inflatable bottle you can use to ‘dress up' your home, according to Delish.

The 6′5″ bottle is for #1 ranch fans only.

The inflatable decoration is just one of many things you can buy from the Hidden Valley Ranch online store that was recently re-launched by the company.

Other items you can buy on the website include ranch Christmas sweaters, Christmas tree ornaments and even a Christmas tree topper.

(Hidden Valley Ranch)
(Hidden Valley Ranch)

Delish also reports that Hidden Valley plans to release the Magnum of Ranch on Dec. 3.

The limited edition bottle will be filled with almost 2 liters of ranch and will be sold for $25, perfect to give as a gift to the ranch lover in your life.

